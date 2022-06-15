Acute Angle Cloud Market Capitalization Tops $2.26 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,678.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,173.59 or 0.05413578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000271 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023025 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00223281 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.64 or 0.00565698 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.14 or 0.00526530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00069396 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004132 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.