Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.33. 5,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,378. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.49. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

