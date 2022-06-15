Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Invests $696,000 in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

NASDAQ:NXTG traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,030. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.42. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $83.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

