Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,893. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $55.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50.

