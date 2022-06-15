Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,244 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,470,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,700,000. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,770,000. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,442,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,690. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average of $51.82. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

