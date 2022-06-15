Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,496,000 after purchasing an additional 792,002 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,797,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,452,000 after buying an additional 748,098 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,535,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 317.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,030,000 after buying an additional 298,249 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 430,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,147,000 after buying an additional 293,794 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.32. 6,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,019. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.88. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

