Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases Shares of 33,458 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,374,191. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75.

