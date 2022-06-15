Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Down 39.9% in May

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the May 15th total of 352,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ADBCF opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. Adbri has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

Get Adbri alerts:

About Adbri (Get Rating)

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adbri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adbri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.