Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Down 39.9% in May

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the May 15th total of 352,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
ADBCF opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. Adbri has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $2.15.
About Adbri (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adbri (ADBCF)
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
Receive News & Ratings for Adbri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adbri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.