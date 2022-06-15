adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

adidas AG (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €279.29 ($290.93).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADS. HSBC set a €200.00 ($208.33) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($265.63) price objective on adidas in a report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($364.58) price target on adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €305.00 ($317.71) price objective on adidas in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($270.83) target price on adidas in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

FRA ADS opened at €164.54 ($171.40) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €188.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €218.72. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($170.47) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($209.39).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

