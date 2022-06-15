Aditus Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38,419.00 (ADI)

Aditus (ADI) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Aditus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aditus has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. Aditus has a total market capitalization of $36,019.45 and approximately $38,419.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aditus Coin Profile

Aditus is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net . Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Buying and Selling Aditus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

