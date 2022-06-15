Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $172.39

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $172.39 and last traded at $172.64, with a volume of 8229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $179.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.98 and its 200 day moving average is $216.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $802,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,736,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,190,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

