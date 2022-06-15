Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) PT Lowered to C$1.10

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVZF opened at $0.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. Adventus Mining has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.93.
About Adventus Mining (Get Rating)
