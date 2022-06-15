Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) PT Lowered to C$1.10

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVZF opened at $0.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. Adventus Mining has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.93.

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

