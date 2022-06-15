Aeron Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,555.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (ARNX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 15th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $4,370.53 and $1,555.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 98% lower against the US dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004576 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,864.28 or 1.00053139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00112648 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars.

