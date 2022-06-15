Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 13.1%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.76 and last traded at $17.77. 275,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,765,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 3.03.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 1,091,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $36,387,627.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,785,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,847,847.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 271.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,303,000 after acquiring an additional 118,436 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 489.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 69,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 57,878 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 19.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $10,435,000. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

