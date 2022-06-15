Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Trading Up 1.3%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $19.01. 11,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 158,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $225,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $403,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,563.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,947 shares of company stock worth $1,491,058. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Agiliti by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 500,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at $6,681,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at $6,647,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,914,000 after acquiring an additional 258,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,017,000 after purchasing an additional 197,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

