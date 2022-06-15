Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.234 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
Agree Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 153.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.4%.
Shares of Agree Realty stock traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $68.70. The company had a trading volume of 925,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,658. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $75.95.
In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ADC. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.77.
About Agree Realty (Get Rating)
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agree Realty (ADC)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.