Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.234 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 153.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.4%.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $68.70. The company had a trading volume of 925,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,658. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADC. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.77.

About Agree Realty (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.