Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.11

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.11 and traded as low as $13.43. Air China shares last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 676 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Air China ( OTCMKTS:AIRYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Air China had a negative net margin of 21.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Air China Limited will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

