Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Shares Down 4.9%

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.71 and last traded at $21.87. 268,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 492% from the average session volume of 45,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF stock. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. MAI Capital Management owned 0.47% of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

