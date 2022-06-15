Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) were up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.13 and last traded at $39.13. Approximately 457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 68,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.70.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $808.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

