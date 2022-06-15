Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 74,673 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,554,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,673 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.7% of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.38% of Broadcom worth $1,034,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after buying an additional 748,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,964,000 after purchasing an additional 365,162 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,843. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $520.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $571.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $591.31. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $455.71 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $210.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

