Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $417.21 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 746,768 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.36% of Valero Energy worth $417,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,161,000 after buying an additional 428,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269,543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,529,000 after purchasing an additional 311,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,539,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,889,000 after purchasing an additional 268,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $196,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $133.75 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.09. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

