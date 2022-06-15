Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $530.84 Million Stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,296,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241,677 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.40% of Stellantis worth $530,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3,112.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Stellantis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STLA. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Stellantis from €23.00 ($23.96) to €28.00 ($29.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DZ Bank raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

NASDAQ STLA opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

