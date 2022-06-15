Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 393,132 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,452,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,132 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Roku were worth $559,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,139 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roku by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,667,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,897,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,270,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.63 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

