Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Update

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the May 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,987. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $14.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0926 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (Get Rating)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

