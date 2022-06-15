Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,156.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,356.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2,625.01.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,323.54.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

