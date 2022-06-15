Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director James L. L. Tullis Purchases 7,500 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) Director James L. L. Tullis acquired 7,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 187,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,892.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. 1,018,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,579. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 147.10%. The company had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

