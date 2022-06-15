alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Stock Price Down 3.6%

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €12.40 ($12.92) and last traded at €12.74 ($13.27). 22,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 583,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.21 ($13.76).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €17.50 ($18.23) price target on alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.13.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.