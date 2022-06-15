Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.76.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Altisource Asset Management by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $507,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

