Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.76.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.