Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.71. 620,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,017,676. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03. The company has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

