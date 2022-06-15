Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Director Buys $92,950.00 in Stock

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) Director Olsen Per Wold acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $92,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amarin stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. 4,795,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,136. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $718.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amarin by 977.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Amarin in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

AMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink downgraded Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

