AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $170.50. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $158.79, with a volume of 2,186 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $98.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.80.

AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 2.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.