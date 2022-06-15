Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Up 80.5% in May

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a growth of 80.5% from the May 15th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Amerigo Resources stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. Amerigo Resources has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.0234 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

