Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Price Tops $2.98 on Exchanges

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.98 or 0.00013203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $45.56 million and $5.25 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,246.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,383.91 or 0.23866236 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.00411457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00072297 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00036858 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using US dollars.

