Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Shares Down 2.6%

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.37 and last traded at $19.37. 2,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 9,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISWN. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF in the first quarter worth $4,408,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,469,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,025,000 after purchasing an additional 81,039 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 39,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter.

