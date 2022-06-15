Analysts Set Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Price Target at $35.00

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.17.

ACCYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accor from €37.50 ($39.06) to €38.00 ($39.58) in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Accor from €37.08 ($38.63) to €35.50 ($36.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from €37.00 ($38.54) to €32.00 ($33.33) in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Accor alerts:

Shares of ACCYY stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. Accor has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $8.49.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.