Analysts Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) PT at $25.50

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

CSWC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. 24.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $18.76 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $468.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.08% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 101.59%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

