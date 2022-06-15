Analysts Set ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Price Target at $131.50

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

ITVPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 192 ($2.33) to GBX 170 ($2.06) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ITV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.13) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS:ITVPF opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. ITV has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.79.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

