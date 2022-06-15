Analysts Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) PT at $702.32

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $702.78.

Several research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $548.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $663.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $645.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $516.75 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total value of $2,049,088.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,922 shares in the company, valued at $330,809,279.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total transaction of $239,781.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,417 shares of company stock worth $20,717,226. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,457,000 after buying an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,839,023,000 after purchasing an additional 201,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

