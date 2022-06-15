Analysts Set The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) PT at $147.33

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

NYSE:SMG opened at $85.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $198.18. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.56.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045 in the last ninety days. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,477,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.