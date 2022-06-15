Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Rating) was down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.53). Approximately 83,319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 203,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.56).

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.22 million and a P/E ratio of 11.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52.68.

In other news, insider Andy Torrance bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £13,250 ($16,082.05).

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

