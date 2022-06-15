Antonetti Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,582 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Compugen makes up approximately 0.8% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Compugen were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Compugen by 3,305.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 544,853 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Compugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Compugen by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 220,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 78,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Compugen by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter.

Get Compugen alerts:

CGEN opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.43. Compugen Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CGEN shares. StockNews.com raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Compugen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.