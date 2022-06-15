Antonetti Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.93.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

