Antonetti Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 697,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,399,000 after acquiring an additional 516,383 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,258,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $130,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

