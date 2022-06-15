Antonetti Capital Management LLC Sells 1,771 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Williams Companies stock opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

