Antonetti Capital Management LLC Sells 351 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 58.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.