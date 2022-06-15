Anyswap Market Cap Hits $63.50 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $63.50 million and $488,379.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $3.41 or 0.00015547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,299.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.92 or 0.14672470 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00400371 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00069598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,003.50 or 1.59751096 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

