Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.09

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.09 and last traded at $34.23, with a volume of 797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

Several research firms have recently commented on APEMY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aperam from €67.00 ($69.79) to €68.00 ($70.83) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aperam from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Aperam from €57.00 ($59.38) to €55.00 ($57.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average is $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.4804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.94%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

About Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

