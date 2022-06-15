APi Group (NYSE:APG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.86

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 8806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of APi Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. APi Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 541.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in APi Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in APi Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

