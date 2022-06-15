Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Buys New Shares in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,855,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,830,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,538,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,611,000.

NASDAQ:VMGAU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

