Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Buys Shares of 675,000 CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 675,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 0.33% of CommScope at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth about $90,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COMM. Raymond James cut CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 59,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $499,791.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,302 shares in the company, valued at $10,110,598.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Farid Firouzbakht purchased 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,273.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 87,814 shares of company stock worth $714,555. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.67. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

